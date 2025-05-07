Defence stocks in focus: HAL, GRSE gain as India conducts Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor impact on stock market: Defence stocks were on investors' radar today, May 7, 2025, after India launched an overnight strike against various terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) under ' Defence stocks were on investors' radar today, May 7, 2025, after India launched an overnight strike against various terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) under ' Operation Sindoor '.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Astra Microwave Products from the aerospace and defence sector, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, and Cochin Shipyard from the shipbuilding sector notched early gains today.

Among individual stocks, Mazagon Dock and Garden Reach Shipbuilders share prices rallied 3.1 per cent each intraday, Cochin Shipyard share price advanced 2 per cent, HAL share price 1.8 per cent, BEL share price 1.5 per cent, and BDL share price 1.3 per cent in the intraday trade.

Among smallcap stocks, Astra Microwave Products share price rose 2.6 per cent, and Paras Defence added 3 per cent on the BSE today.

By comparison, the benchmark By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was off morning lows and was trading 84 points (0.1 per cent) lower at 9:50 AM.

India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

Also Read

Indian Armed Forces carried out a coordinated missile attack on alleged bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

India has confirmed that it has struck Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur; Markaz Taiba, Muridke; Sarjal, Tehra Kalan; > Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot; Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala; Markaz Abbas, Kotli; Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli; Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad; and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad.

In retaliation, however, Pakistan has reportedly opened firing across several sectors across the Line of Control (LoC).