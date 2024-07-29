KFin Technologies hits 52-week high on robust Q1FY25; topline grows 31%

KFin Technologies stock in focus: Shares of KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, rose as much as 7.56 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 833 per share.

The company’s profit rose over 57 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 68 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), as opposed to Rs 43.3 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24).

KFin Technologies’ revenue from the operation climbed approximately 31 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 237.5 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 181.5 crore in Q1FY24.

On the operating front, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation climbed 41.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 99.5 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 70.4 crore in Q1FY24.

The Ebitda margin rose 310 basis points (bps) to 41.9 per cent in the June quarter of the current fiscal year, from 38.8 per cent in the same quarter last year.

“We are pleased to report a strong start to fiscal year 2025. Throughout the quarter, we achieved significant milestones across our diverse business segments, marked by substantial new client wins, growth, and enhanced profitability. Notably, we gained significant traction in new contract sign ups in the fast-growing business lines of global fund services (international), alternatives and wealth solutions, fund administration solutions, and technology solutions. Our deep domain expertise, combined with tailored product solutions and proactive sales strategies, consistently bolster our market position in India while accelerating our growth in international markets. We stay committed in our pursuit to establish KFintech as a leading global fund administrator. Our strong operational execution, ongoing investment in cutting-edge solutions, and proactive client engagement initiatives underscore our commitment to this goal," said Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies Limited.

KFin Technologies is a technology-driven financial services platform that delivers a wide range of solutions to the capital markets ecosystem. This includes asset managers and corporate issuers across various asset classes in India.

KFintech offers comprehensive investor solutions globally, including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, and transaction origination and processing for alternative investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes. Its services extend to global asset managers in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Canada.

At 11:06 AM, shares of KFin Technologies were trading 3.24 per cent higher at Rs 799.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 81,710.23 levels.