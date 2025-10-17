Home / Markets / News / Kings Infra Ventures shares jump 6%; what's boosting investor interest?

Kings Infra Ventures shares jump 6%; what's boosting investor interest?

The buying on the counter came after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), in coordination with NOAA, approved India's Turtle Excluder Device (TED) for shrimp trawl fisheries

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Kings Infra Ventures shares jumped 6.1 per cent at ₹168 per share on BSE. At 10:46 AM, Kings Infra Ventures' share price was up 2.18 per cent on BSE at ₹161.65 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 83,836.18.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹396.13 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹178 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹106. 

Why were Kings Infra Ventures shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA),  in coordination with NOAA, approved India’s Turtle Excluder Device (TED) for shrimp trawl fisheries.
 
Kings Infra Ventures is an integrated aquaculture and seafood company based in Kochi, Kerala, with operations in shrimp farming, processing, exports, and retail (Kings Frigo and Kings Bento).
 
This decision is expected to lift the US ban on wild-caught shrimp imports, which had been imposed in 2021 under Section 609 of the US Endangered Species Act, due to concerns over sea turtle conservation.
 
The Indian TED was designed and standardised by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), and validated by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) with support from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). It is optimised for Indian multi-species trawl nets and tropical marine conditions.   ALSO READ | HAL, BDL, Data Patterns rally up to 5%; why defence stocks in focus today? 
It features a 10.2 cm (4 inches) grid spacing for shrimp retention, escape hatch angles and dimensions ensuring turtle survival, and durable, marine-grade materials. Scientifically proven to reduce turtle mortality by up to 97 per cent, it ensures compliance with international conservation standards.
 
This approval is a significant boost for India’s seafood sector, particularly for exporters of traditional small wild-caught shrimp like Poovalan and Kari Kadi, which are signature exports from Kerala’s Malabar coast. 
 
Reopening the US market, which accounts for nearly 30 per cent of India’s shrimp export value, is projected to generate ₹1,200–1,500 crore in additional annual export revenue, revive small and medium trawler operations, improve livelihoods for thousands of coastal families, and reinforce India’s reputation as a sustainable seafood exporter.
 
Although tariffs remain a dampener in the broader US–India trade relationship, the lifting of the ban introduced in 2021 demonstrates that sustained scientific and institutional efforts can overcome trade challenges, providing a model for resolving other regulatory barriers through collaboration and innovation.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

