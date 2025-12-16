Kirloskar Oil Engines rallies 11%; stock hits 52-week high in weak market

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price today

Share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines hit a 52-week high of ₹1,262, as the stock rallied 11 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock surpassed its previous 52-week high of ₹1,194.60 touched on November 20, 2025. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 132 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹544.15 hit on February 28, 2025.

At 01:11 PM; Kirloskar Oil Engines was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹1,195 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 84,758. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nine-fold with a combined 2.87 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Kirloskar Oil Engines stock price? Kirloskar Oil Engines is a leader in the manufacturing of generator sets, internal combustion engines and farm equipment with a sizable presence in international markets. It also manufactures world class engines for construction equipment. It specialises in manufacturing air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for generator sets across a wide range of power outputs (3kVA to 12,000 kVA). It has a significant presence in diesel and electric pump sets, power tillers, specialised fishing engines markets, among others. The company also has a strong distribution network throughout Middle East and Africa with offices in Dubai, South Africa, Kenya and in Houston, US.

The company has delivered its best-ever performance in the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a key milestone in the company's growth journey. The company crossed the ₹1,500 crore revenue mark for the first-time in a quarter and achieved a highest-ever H1FY26 sales of ₹3,027 crore. Net profit from continuing operations grew 23 per cent year-on-year at ₹293 crore for H1FY26, against ₹238 crore for H1FY25. The Power Generation Business Unit continued its robust performance, supported by the company’s extensive distribution network, strong brand equity, and ongoing innovation in engine and generator technology.