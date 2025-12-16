Home / Markets / News / Rupee hits fresh record low for fourth session, slips past 91/$

Rupee hits fresh record low for fourth session, slips past 91/$

Rupee at record low: The unit opened 4 paise lower on Tuesday at 90.77 against the greenback, but fell 35 paise during the session to a new low of 91.08, according to Bloomberg

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
The Indian rupee weakened past the 91 level against the dollar on Tuesday, sliding to a fresh record low for the fourth straight session, weighed down by equity market outflows and delays in a potential US trade deal.
 
The unit opened 4 paise lower on Tuesday at 90.77 against the greenback, but fell 35 paise during the session to a new low of 91.08, according to Bloomberg. It is the worst-performing currency in Asia in 2025 so far, down 6.3 per cent against the dollar. In December alone, the domestic currency has depreciated 1.72 per cent. The Rupee fell past the 90 mark on December 3, 2025.
   
The recent fall in the unit comes amid India’s widening current account deficit and lack of clarity in the US-India trade deal. However, the recent November trade date showed that the country’s trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $24.53 billion, with exports rising to a three-and-a-half-year high.
 
Foreign portfolio investors have continued to pare exposure to Indian equities and debt, leading to steady dollar outflows, analysts said. Global funds have sold domestic equities worth ₹1.61 trillion so far this month, including ₹17,821 crore of outflows across all sessions in December. 
 
At the same time, importers are actively buying dollars, while exporters are holding back conversions in anticipation of further rupee weakness, creating a clear demand–supply imbalance, Akshat Garg, Head - Research & Product at Choice Wealth, said in a recent note. "Market participants also remain cautious amid lingering uncertainty around India-US trade discussions and broader geopolitical risks."
 
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran, last week, said India and the US have ironed out “most of their pending differences” on trade, and that a formal agreement could be in place by March 2026.
 
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Minister of State (Finance), in a statement to the Lok Sabha, attributed the depreciation of currency in the current FY2025-26 to trade deficit and prospects arising from ongoing developments in India’s trade agreement with the US, amid relatively weak support from the capital account. 
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

