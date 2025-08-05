Knowledge Realty REIT IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, key dates

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO: Blackstone and Sattva Developers-backed Blackstone and Sattva Developers-backed Knowledge Realty Trust , India's largest office real estate investment trust (REIT), will open its IPO for subscription today, August 5, 2025. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of units worth ₹4,800 crore.

Ahead of its IPO, the REIT raised ₹1,620 crore from several domestic and global institutional investors via anchor book. Marquee investors like Amundi Funds, Florida Retirement System, Tocu Europe, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Multi-Manager Fund, Societe Generale, BofA Securities Europe, and Citigroup Global participated in the anchor book. Domestic institutions like LIC, Tata AIG, Nippon MF, Axis MF, Tata MF, SBI Pension, Jhunjhunwala Trust, and 360 One, among others, also participated in the anchor round.

"The Board of Directors has finalised allocation of 16.2 crore units to anchor investors at ₹100 per unit," said the Knowledge Realty Office Management Services, the manager of the Knowledge Realty Trust.

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO price band, key dates

The price band for the offer has been set in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per unit. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 units and in multiples thereof. The issue will close for subscription on Thursday, August 7. The REIT is scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE, tentatively on August 18.

ALSO READ | Highway Infrastructure IPO open today: GMP up 57%; should you subscribe? The issue is being launched under the book-building route, in compliance with Sebi REIT regulations. Accordingly, not more than 75 per cent of the issue (excluding the strategic investor portion) will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to institutional investors and around 25 per cent for allocation to non-institutional investors.

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO GMP

On Tuesday, the unlisted units of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT were trading flat at ₹100 in the grey market.