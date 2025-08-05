Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures indicate negative start; global stocks edge higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, August 5, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are poised for a lower opening amid uncertainty around trade tariffs. US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will That said, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 38 points at 24,755. Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are poised for a lower opening amid uncertainty around trade tariffs. US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will substantially raise tariffs on goods from India over its Russian oil purchases , while New Delhi said it would take measures to safeguard its interests and called its targeting by the US president "unjustified."That said, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 38 points at 24,755.

Globally, Asia-Pacific markets rose, tracking a pullback on Wall Street. Last seen, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.43 per cent, Australia’s ASX 200 1.14 per cent, mainland China’s CSI 300 0.33 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.29 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI 1.49 per cent.

US markets closed higher as investors followed the latest batch of corporate earnings. At close, Dow Jones was up 1.34 per cent, S&P 500 1.47 per cent, and Nasdaq 1.95 per cent.

Q1 results today

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, Berger Paints India, Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Container Corporation of India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Saw, NCC, Prestige Estates Projects, Keystone Realtors, and Torrent Power will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Besides, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch, DLF, and other companies' stock will be in focus, which released their quarterly results on Monday after market hours.

IPOs today

Among the mainboard initial public offers (IPOs) , Highway Infrastructure Ltd. IPO will open for subscription. Shares of Aditya Infotech and Laxmi India Finance will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

On the SME front, shares of Kaytex Fabrics will be listed under the NSE SME category. Flysbs Aviation IPO will close for subscription. The basis of allotment of Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO and Renol Polychem IPO will be finalised.