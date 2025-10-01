Kolte Patil, NMDC: 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:56 AM IST
Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.
What is Multi-Factor Investing?
Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:
· Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.
· Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.
· Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.
· Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates.