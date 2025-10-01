Kolte Patil, NMDC: 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.

What is Multi-Factor Investing?

Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:

· Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.

· Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.

· Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.

· Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates. This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating. Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - October 2025: The following stocks, all carrying a Buy rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise: 1. Ashok Leyland: Driven by strong momentum and a significant earnings surprise, it stands out as a dynamic growth prospect with recent positive estimate revisions.

2. UTI AMC: Excels with high-quality fundamentals and a strong earnings surprise, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive performance. 3. Hindalco Inds.: Presents a balanced profile with strong value, good momentum, and a positive earnings surprise, offering a consistent and resilient investment opportunity. 4. NMDC: Leads with a powerful combination of strong value, high momentum, and an excellent earnings surprise, marking it as a fundamentally robust stock with multi-faceted appeal. 5. Kolte Patil Dev.: Shows robust strength across quality, momentum, and earnings surprise, making it an ideal choice for investors seeking broad-based fundamental and technical strength.