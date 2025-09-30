Sensex, Nifty see weakest first-half since FY23; gold shines bright

Domestic equities recorded modest gains in the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), weighed down by persistent selling from overseas investors that also pressured the rupee. The Sensex and Nifty advanced 4.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively — their weakest first-half performance since H1FY23, when both had slipped around 2 per cent.

The broader market fared better, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising about 9 per cent each. The rupee weakened nearly 4 per cent against the US dollar to 88.8.

Gold was the standout asset class, surging 23.5 per cent in H1FY26 as investors sought safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out over Rs 37,000 crore from domestic stocks, with many redirecting funds to relatively cheaper markets such as China. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) infused close to Rs 4 trillion, supported by a steady shift of household savings into financial assets, mainly through mutual funds. India’s overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 451.6 trillion at the end of H1FY26 — nearly Rs 23 trillion lower than a year ago. Sector-wise, automobiles, public-sector banks, and metals outperformed, while IT lagged with the Nifty IT index losing 9 per cent. "The last six months were marked by tepid corporate earnings and uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs, which led to FPIs withdrawing money from India. The sales growth in the June quarter was in single digits in a host of sectors, including IT, auto, cement and FMCG. Also, tariff war heightened in the first half of this fiscal. The frenzy for gold is primarily due to the uncertainty surrounding the tariff war," said Chokkalingam. G, founder of Equinomics.