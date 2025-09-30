Power stocks may rebound on demand recovery, attractive valuations

Utilities in the power sector present an interesting investment case at the moment. Most power stocks have lost substantial ground in the past 12 months. FY25 results were moderate and Q1FY26 results were poor, with lower-than-expected peak and base demand. A recovery in demand in H2FY26 could trigger investment interest at current, reduced valuations.

Amid long-term trends, there are plans to increase coal thermal capacity along with growth in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and pumped storage plants (PSP) to meet peak demand as more intermittent renewable capacity is wheeled onto grids. The dependence on external components for BESS and solar also leaves India exposed to geopolitical and supply-chain risks.

The weakness in FY26 demand to date has been weather-induced, with excess rains lowering cooling needs. The long-term trajectory remains strong. Projects under planning and progress suggest coal thermal capacity will add 86 GW between FY25–35, up from earlier estimates of 68 GW. Equipment ordering for at least 26 GW of this capacity may take longer than expected, stretching timelines. BESS capacity is being supported by viability gap funding schemes and waivers of interstate transmission charges. PSP capacity targets are unchanged at 32 GW by FY32, with many projects set to enter execution soon. A demand uptick in H2FY26 may revive interest in beaten-down power stocks. NTPC is looking to start a $6 billion nuclear power project. Inexpensive regulated utilities such as NTPC, NHPC, and CESC may perform better than merchant power-oriented players like JSW Energy and Tata Power.

Beyond NTPC’s nuclear plans, NHPC could see steady earnings growth of 20 per cent or more annually due to large hydro projects, while CESC is entering solar manufacturing with a module plant due to start in Q3FY26. JSW Energy may face some earnings-per-share downgrades from weak merchant markets. NHPC investors may also remain cautious about flood risks. SJVN may see delays in large hydro projects and has not yet fully tied up coal for its new thermal plant. So far in FY26, power generation has been subdued, with demand growth of just 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y up to August 2025. Generation rose 3 per cent between September 1–18. October demand will be a key monitorable.

Coal inventories remain at around 20-plus days of supply, compared with 14-plus days a year ago, moderating offtake for Coal India, whose volumes are down 4 per cent Y-o-Y till August 2025. Market pricing is weak, with day-ahead tariffs lower by 18 per cent Y-o-Y in September. Valuations have corrected, with most power stocks trading at 2.0–2.2 times price-to-book value, about 35–40 per cent below recent peaks. The BSE Power Index is down over 22 per cent Y-o-Y. On the supply side, performance has been stronger. Hydro generation is up 9 per cent Y-o-Y; solar and wind grew 25 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. Thermal generation was flat. The mix highlights a focus on clean energy. Stable nuclear availability, if realised, would also be positive.