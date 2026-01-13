KP Energy share price rises 5% on Jan 13; check what's fuelling demand

KP Energy Share Price: Shares of power generation company KP Energy were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, after the company announced KP Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat.

Following the news, the company's share price advanced 5.44 percent to log an intraday high of ₹335.30 per share on the BSE during early trade on Tuesday.

Though the stock has pared its gains partially, the counter continues to see buyers’ demand on Tuesday. At 09:28 AM, the stock was seen exchanging hands at ₹327.65 per share on the BSE, higher by 3.03 percent over the previous close of ₹318 per share. The benchmark, BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was seen trading at 83,814, down 64 points or 0.08 percent.

A combined total of 0.28 million shares of KP Energy, estimated to be worth ₹8.5 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today. As of January 13, the company’s market capitalization stood at ₹[amount missing] crore. The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹583.90–315 on the BSE. KP Group signs MoU with Government of Gujarat The northward movement in the power generation company came following the news that the KP Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for the development of renewable energy projects in the State of Gujarat. The MoU was signed on January 12, 2026, at Marwadi University, Rajkot, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference – Investment Promotion Activity.

Under the MoU, KP Group proposes to establish renewable energy projects with an aggregate capacity of approximately 855 MW, comprising solar power projects and ISTS-connected wind–solar hybrid power projects, across multiple locations in Gujarat, including Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch (Bhuj). Proposed Projects under the MoU include, 200 MW (DC) Solar Power Project under DREBP scheme and captive user segment, 405 MW Solar Power Project, 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind–Solar Hybrid Power Project (CTU), and 150 MW ISTS-connected Wind–Solar Hybrid Power Project (CTU). The total proposed investment for these projects is approximately ₹4,000 crore, with an estimated employment generation of over 4,000. The proposed projects are expected to be implemented in a phased manner, subject to receipt of applicable statutory approvals and clearances, the company said in a release.