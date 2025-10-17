KPI Green Energy shares rise 3% after ₹696.5-crore order win from SJVN

Shares of KPI Green Energy rose nearly 3 per cent on Friday after the company bagged orders worth ₹696.50 crore from SJVN Ltd. for a 200 Megawatt (Mw) (AC) solar power project.

The power generation stock rose as much as 2.8 per cent during the day to ₹472.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹468.9 apiece, compared to a 0.50 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:57 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and were trading at the highest level since September 26 this year. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to an 8.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. KPI Green has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,221.75 crore.

KPI Green Energy bags solar project from SJVN KPI Green Energy received three Letters of Award (LoAs) from state-run SJVN Ltd. for a 200 Mw alternating current (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat. The project involves a full-scope engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package, followed by a long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. ALSO READ: Silver may trade with positive bias, yet extreme volatility likely: Analyst According to the company’s exchange filing, the first contract worth ₹486.89 crore covers the supply of all plant and equipment at the site, while the second contract valued at ₹178.27 crore pertains to erection, testing, commissioning, and civil and structural works. The third contract, worth ₹31.34 crore, is for comprehensive O&M services for three years from the commercial operation date.