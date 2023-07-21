Home / Markets / News / L&T gains 3%; hits new high as board to mull buyback, special dividend

L&T gains 3%; hits new high as board to mull buyback, special dividend

The civil construction major announced its board will meet on July 25 to consider share buyback and special dividend.

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit a new high of Rs 2,573, surging 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the civil construction major announced that its board will meet on July 25 to consider share buyback and special dividend.

At 09:27 AM; L&T was quoting 2.8 per cent higher, as compared to 0.72 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. L&T on July 11, 2023 had informed that a meeting of board of directors will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

On Thursday after market hours, L&T announced that buyback of equity shares of the company and special dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 will also be considered by the board in the said meeting.

Special dividend if approved, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be August 2, 2023, the company said. In November 2020, L&T had paid special dividend of Rs 18 per share to its equity shareholders.

Meanwhile, during financial year 2018-19, L&T had proposed a buyback of up to 61.02 million equity shares from its equity shareholders, on aproportionate basis by way of the tender offer route through the stock exchange mechanism at a price of Rs 1,475 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 9,000 crore.

However, in January 2019, the market regulator the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) advised the company not to proceed with the buyback offer since the ratio of the aggregate of secured and unsecured debts owed by the company and its subsidiaries after buyback (assuming full acceptance) would be more than twice the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company based on consolidated financial statements of the company. Accordingly, the company decided not to proceed with the buyback.


Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Public sector banks' total dividend payout 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Stock market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty tests 19,850; Infy tanks 8%

Stocks to watch: RIL, Infosys, HUL, Ultratech Cement, Union Bank, L&T, DLF

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on SBI, recommends HDFC Securities

Trading strategies for Nifty Energy, MNCs, Commodities indices

Market regulator Sebi revises illegal gains amount in pump-and-dump matter

Topics :Buzzing stocksLarsen & Tourbo L&TMarket trendsShare buybacksstock market trading

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story