Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Shanghai, Hang Seng crack 1.5%; Gift Nifty dips to 21620
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Shanghai, Hang Seng crack 1.5%; Gift Nifty dips to 21620

Stock market Update on Wednesday, January 31: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to exhibit volatility today; as traders await the US FOMC meet outcome and Interim Budget.

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock market updates on Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Equity markets may remain volatile today ahead of the key US Fed policy decision later tonight, and the annoucement of Interim Budget Thursday.
At 08:20 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,620, hinting at around 50-point dip at the opening bell on the Nifty 50.
Among individual stocks - Ambuja Cements, Atul Auto, Bank of Baroda, Dabur, DB Realty, Fino Payments Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, IDFC, IRB Infra, Jindal Steel, Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti, PSB, Shree Cement, Sun Pharma and Suzlon are likely to be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results today.
Global cues
Asian markets were seen trading in a sea of red. China's Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng tumbled over 1.5 per cent each. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan were down 0.3 per cent.
Overnight, the US benchmark indices seesawed between zones after strong US labour data, raised doubts on how soon the Fed could cut rates. Dow Jones ended 0.4 per cent higher, while Nasdaq slipped 0.8 per cent. The S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note declined to 4.019 per cent.

Key Events

8:38 AM

Stocks to Watch on Jan 31: TCS, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Policybazaar, Coromandel

8:27 AM

Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng, Shanghai crack over 1.5%; Nikkei slips 0.5%

8:22 AM

Conflict in West Asia remains growing risk for energy markets: J P Morgan

8:12 AM

Nifty forms dark cloud cover pattern; NCC, Maha Bank buy calls for Jan 31

8:07 AM

Nifty PSU Bank in correction, Nifty Private Bank facing near-term downturn

8:02 AM

Fund flows: FIIs net sell Rs 1,970 cr; DII net buy Rs 1,003 cr

7:41 AM

US Market:: Dow Jones edges up; Nasdaq slips day ahead of US FOMC policy decision

8:55 AM

China's factory activity shrinks again in January, demand still weak

The composite PMI, which includes manufacturing and services, was at a four-month high of 50.9 in January compared with 50.3 the previous month. READ MORE

8:50 AM

Maruti Suzuki Q3: Analysts expect profitability to weaken QoQ; here's why

Analysts expect Q3 earnings to take a hit on a sequential basis on the back of adverse product mix and higher discounts offered during the December quarter. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Bank of Baroda to report Q3FY24 results on Jan 31; Here's what to expect

Higher cost of deposits could put pressure on net interest margins, brokerages pointed out in their result preview report. READ MORE

8:43 AM

LIC's $30 billion market rally gives IPO investors chance at redemption

It’s taken almost two years but a 75% rally since late March has brought investors who purchased shares of Life Insurance Corp. of India in the nation’s biggest initial public offering close to recovering their investment. READ MORE


8:38 AM

Stocks to Watch on Jan 31: TCS, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Policybazaar, Coromandel

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking at a muted start on Wednesday as global markets remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting outcome later today. READ MORE

8:32 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes at 21,620; hints at near 50-point gap-down


8:27 AM

Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng, Shanghai crack over 1.5%; Nikkei slips 0.5%

Source: Yahoo Finance

8:22 AM

Conflict in West Asia remains growing risk for energy markets: J P Morgan

Recent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have disrupted international commerce on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. READ MORE

8:17 AM

Evergrande creditors to recover just fraction of debt after liquidation

Almost all of Evergrande’s assets are in mainland China, presenting legal hurdles for non-Chinese administrators. The key Hong Kong holdings add up to just $2.9 billion compared with $25.4 billion in offshore liabilities as of the end of June 2022, according to a court document and Bloomberg’s calculations. READ MORE

8:12 AM

Nifty forms dark cloud cover pattern; NCC, Maha Bank buy calls for Jan 31

Nifty has formed a bearish Dark cloud cover pattern on daily charts. It could now face resistance at 21,813 while 21,429 could offer support. READ MORE


8:07 AM

Nifty PSU Bank in correction, Nifty Private Bank facing near-term downturn

The Nifty PSU Bank index is undergoing a correction phase, and a fresh buying momentum is anticipated only if it closes above 6,225, as per Ravi Nathani. READ MORE



8:02 AM

Fund flows: FIIs net sell Rs 1,970 cr; DII net buy Rs 1,003 cr

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1,971 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,003 crore.

7:58 AM

Goldman, JPMorgan Weigh in as ESG funds suffer loss of over $5 bn

Against a backdrop of attacks by the Republican Party and lackluster returns, ESG funds in the US bled more than a net $5 billion in the final three months of 2023. READ MORE





7:53 AM

ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield dips to 4.021%

Source: Investing.com

7:49 AM

Commodity check:: Brent Oil consolidates around $82/bbl

Source: Investing.com

7:44 AM

Commodity check:: Gold futures trade above $2,050/ounce

Source: Investing.com

7:41 AM

US Market:: Dow Jones edges up; Nasdaq slips day ahead of US FOMC policy decision

Source: Yahoo Finance

7:38 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SensexStock MarketMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex Niftystock market tradingS&P BSE SensexGift NiftyNifty 50Q3 resultsIndian equity marketsMarket news

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News