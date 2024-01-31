Stocks to Watch on Jan 31: TCS, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Policybazaar, Coromandel

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Q3 earnings today: Sun Pharma, Godrej Consumer, Ambuja Cements, Amara Raja, Adani Wilmar, Bank of Baroda, Carborundum Universal, Dabur India and D B Realty, among others.
New Listing: Nova Agri Tech will make its debut today. The issue price is Rs 41.
L&T: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a 15 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 2,947 crore for Q3FY24.
The management indicated the pace of new orders in the domestic market had slowed and there would be weakness for the two quarters between now and June 2024 owing to the Lok Sabha elections.
