L&T Q2 results preview: Analysts eye 21% jump in profit; check key factors
Key monitorables during L&T's earnings, analysts said, include a ramp-up in domestic ordering, conversion of the prospect pipeline in international markets, margin performance, working capital cycleKumar Gaurav New Delhi
L&T Q2FY26: Profit expectations
Analysts tracked by Business Standard, on average, expect L&T to report healthy results in Q2FY26. They estimate the company’s revenue to grow 16.34 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹71,616.66 crore from ₹61,554.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q2FY25), and profit after tax (PAT) to rise 21.44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,123.33 crore from ₹3,395.3 crore reported in Q2FY25.
Meanwhile, an average of three brokerages shows that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) may increase 11.90 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,119.33 crore from ₹6,362 crore reported in Q2FY25.
L&T Q2FY26: Key things to watch
Here’s what brokerages are expecting in Q2FY26 from L&T:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL): Analysts at MOFSL expect consolidated revenue growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y, led by 19 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the Core Engineering & Construction (E&C) segment.
“We expect the Ebitda margin to remain flat Y-o-Y at 7.6 per cent for Core E&C but to decline 50 bps Y-o-Y at the consolidated level. The company received two ultra-mega orders during the quarter for its energy and hydrocarbon businesses. We will also look out for execution ramp-ups in Saudi projects and trends in the GCC order pipeline,” analysts at MOFSL said in a research note.
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE): Analysts at KIE expect 20 per cent / 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in core EPC and consolidated revenues, respectively, as they factor in weakness in domestic execution more than offset by strength in overseas execution.
“Do note that half of L&T’s core E&C revenues come from central, state, and CPSE customers. Order inflows are expected to be comparable quarter-on-quarter, given that 1QFY26 order inflows were strong. This implies reasonable low double-digit growth Y-o-Y,” analysts said in a research note.
They expect the core E&C business Ebitda margin at 8 per cent, versus 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily due to a favourable mix effect — a larger share of hydrocarbon segment revenues versus infrastructure. Execution of mega hydrocarbon projects won last year may not be margin-accretive at a segmental level.
Analysts expect the company’s revenue to grow 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹71,913.2 crore in Q2FY26, Ebitda to rise to ₹7,087.3 crore (up 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y), and PAT (adjusted) at ₹4,144.2 crore (up 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y).
JM Financial: Brokerage firm JM Financial, in its research note, forecasted L&T to report revenue of ₹71,437 crore in Q2FY26, a 16 per cent increase Y-o-Y, with Ebitda at ₹7,271.4 crore (up 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y) and net income at ₹4,326.10 crore (up 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y).
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices