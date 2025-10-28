Stocks to Watch today: Tata Capital, RVNL, IOC, Adani Energy, NTPC Green

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, October 28, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive opening for Indian benchmark equity indices on Tuesday. As of 6:59 AM, The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive opening for Indian benchmark equity indices on Tuesday. As of 6:59 AM, the futures were trading 51 points higher at 26,219.50, signaling a firm start for domestic markets. Market sentiment is also likely to be influenced by the monthly expiry of Nifty derivatives later in the day.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading lower despite an overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading lower despite an overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.20 per cent, the Asia Dow declined 0.57 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.28 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.40 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices logged record-high closing levels for the second consecutive session, as investors grew optimistic about progress toward a potential US–China trade deal. Market participants also looked ahead to a week filled with key technology earnings reports and an expected US interest rate cut . The broader S&P 500 gained 1.23 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.86 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.71 per cent. Notably, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss a possible framework that could delay tougher US tariffs and China’s rare-earth export restrictions — offering hope of easing trade tensions that have unsettled global markets.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: September quarter results Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): The state-owned Maharatna company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,817.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹169.58 crore in Q2 FY25, aided by improved refining margins. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2.06 trillion, up 3.9 per cent year-on-year from ₹1.98 trillion. Adani Energy Solutions: The company posted a 28 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹557.10 crore for Q2 FY26, mainly due to a one-time deferred tax adjustment of ₹314 crore in the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of ₹773 crore in Q2 FY25.

“The reported PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of ₹314 crore in Q2 FY25 for like-for-like comparison,” the company said in a release. During the quarter under review, total income increased 6.4 per cent to ₹6,767 crore from ₹6,360 crore a year ago. Tata Capital: The company’s subsidiary Tata Capital Housing Finance reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹440 crore in Q2 FY26, supported by higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. NII increased 28 per cent YoY to ₹694 crore, while fee income surged 101 per cent YoY to ₹181 crore during the quarter.

Supreme Industries: The company reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹164.74 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹206.60 crore in Q2 FY25, due to higher expenses. Total income rose to ₹2,409.41 crore from ₹2,288 crore in the same period last year. Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company’s consolidated net profit rose 18.73 per cent YoY to ₹170.47 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹143.58 crore in Q2 FY25. The rise in profit was driven by strong performance in its electric vehicle traction motor and railway business segments. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,138.29 crore, up from ₹922.19 crore a year ago.

SRF: The company reported a 92.72 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹388.18 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹201.42 crore in Q2 FY25. The surge in profit was driven by higher sales. Total income rose 6.30 per cent to ₹3,640.19 crore from ₹3,424.30 crore a year earlier. Other stocks in the news today Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): RVNL announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from North Eastern Railway for the construction of substructure of Important Bridge No. 50 (14x61.0 m) with double D-type well foundation for double line with RDSO 25T axle loading standard over the river Gandak between Paniyahwa and Valmikinagar stations, as part of the doubling work between Gorakhpur Cantt and Valmikinagar section.

Dalmia Bharat: The company informed exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) has entered into a Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement (SSSHA) to acquire stakes in two SPVs of Velan Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. — Gee Yess India Engineering Technology Pvt. Ltd. and San Power Generation Transmission Pvt. Ltd. — for a total consideration of ₹6 crore, to source up to 20 MW of solar power in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, its subsidiary Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Ltd (DBGVL) has entered into an SSSHA to acquire a stake in Arunachalam Solar Power Pvt. Ltd. for ₹1.8 crore, to source up to 6 MW of solar power in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Chemicals: The Court of Appeal, Nairobi ruled in favour of Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd (TCML), a subsidiary of the company, stating that the demand of ₹783 crore (KSh 11.84 billion) raised by the County Government was arbitrary and illegal. The court held that TCML is not obliged to pay land revenue arrears in the absence of an open and accountable framework for determining land rates. NTPC Green Energy: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paradip Port Authority on October 27, 2025, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi.