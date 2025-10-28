Stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Sun Pharma, Indus Towers; check why

Sun Pharma – ADD

CMP: ₹1,695

FV: ₹1850

Support: 1660-1600

Resistance: 1770-1830

Over the years, Sun Pharma has carefully developed a robust portfolio within its global Innovative Medicines segment (~20% of FY2025 sales), focused around the therapies of dermatology, ophthalmology and onco-dermatology. Within Innovative Medicines, Ilumya, Winlevi, Cequa and Odomzo remain the four growth products for Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma continues to actively scout for Phase -II/III assets. It is looking to set up a greenfield plant in India to cater to exports, particularly for generics. This facility is expected to complement Sun Pharma’s existing US facilities, such as Halol, Mohali and Baska.

With an already large-scale presence in the US, Sun Pharma is now exploring opportunities to commercialize select specialty products outside the US. However, such expansion will be contingent on licensing and partnership arrangements. Despite a higher tax rate and launch expenses, we expect Sun Pharma to report a healthy 12 per cent EPS CAGR over FY2025-28E, with the steady traction in ex-US generics markets driving operating leverage. Sun Pharma stays our preferred large cap pharma