Home / Markets / News / Landmark Cars hits record high; up 11% in 2 days on institutional buying

Landmark Cars hits record high; up 11% in 2 days on institutional buying

TPG Growth II SF Pte Ltd, on Friday, sold 4.46 million shares for Rs 293 crore through an open market transaction

SI Reporter Mumbai
Landmark Cars made its stock market debut on December 23, 2022.

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Landmark Cars hit a record high of Rs 766, surging 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday's intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock of the automobile dealership chains has rallied 11 per cent on institutional buying. It surpassed the previous high of Rs 754.90, touched on June 26, 2023.
Landmark Cars made its stock market debut on December 23, 2022. Currently, the stock is trading 51 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 506 per share.

US-based private equity major TPG Capital, through its affiliate TPG Growth II SF Pte Ltd, on Friday sold 4.46 million shares, representing its entire 11.25 per cent stake in Landmark Cars, for Rs 293 crore through an open market transaction via bulk deals on the NSE. With this transaction, TPG has exited the automobile dealership company.
Sanjay Karsandas Thakker, one of the promoters, also offloaded 560,094 shares of Landmark Cars via open market, according to block deal data available with the NSE. Both the transactions took place at Rs 658 per share.

These shares were picked up by a host of institutional investors, such as Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Funds, Unifi Capital, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, 3P India Equity Fund 1, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Societe Generale bought 1.76 per cent stake in Landmark Cars, while the remaining investors purchased less than 1 per cent stake in the company, data shows.
Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD and Renault. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India.

Moreover, the company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial, and insurance products.
FY23 has been a stellar year for the automotive industry with several interesting trends coming to the fore, from a radical preference towards premiumization, shift towards SUVs, and gradual shift towards EVs.

"Global OEs are looking at India as a major market in the world which will grow on a sustained basis, and are thus investing in a big way in India. Landmark Cars with its comprehensive and strategic portfolio of premium brands and scale is fully geared to benefit in the coming years," the management said.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Nifty hits new high; Can it topple 20,000-mark? Here's what history hints

Titagarh Rail gets LoA for Rs 857-crore order from GMRC; stock rallies 5%

F&O Expiry: Nifty likely to test 18,900, support seen at 18,770; shows data

Nifty likely to hit 19,000 soon; support seen at 18,660

Stocks to Watch: SBI, HDFC twins, JSW Steel, Vedanta, TCNS, ITC, ABFRL

Topics :Buzzing stocksLandmark groupMarketsautomobile industryauto stocksFPI inflows

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story