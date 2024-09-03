Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Last Chance! Baazar Style IPO ends today: should you bid? Check GMP & more

Last Chance! Baazar Style IPO ends today: should you bid? Check GMP & more

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Baazar Style Retail IPO, which opened on Friday, August 30, 2024, is set to conclude today

IPO
IPO(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Baazar Style Retail IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Baazar Style Retail has received a strong response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed 6.02 times till now. Adding to the buzz, Baazar Style Retail shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 65, or 16.71 per cent, at the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 389 on Tuesday.

A positive GMP for an IPO is usually considered an indicator of strong demand and investor confidence, suggesting that the IPO is likely to list at a price higher than its issue price. It reflects bullish sentiment in the unofficial market before the stock officially trades on the exchange. If the GMP trends hold, shares of Baazar Style Retail may yield a return of potential listing gains of nearly 17 per cent post-listing. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The three-day subscription window, which opened on Friday, August 30, 2024, is set to conclude today. The Baazar Style Retail IPO is available at a price band of Rs 370-389, and a lot size of 38 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 38 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the Baazar Style Retail IPO is Rs 14,782.

Baazar Style Retail IPO subscription status

The Rs 834.68-crore public issue has received bids for 8,50,04,784 shares against 1,50,30,116 shares on offer, as per 10:44 am on Tuesday, as per the NSE data. The retail category has been subscribed 4.69 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category saw an overwhelming 15.85 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category recorded a 0.85 times subscription.

Should you Subscribe to the Bazaar Style Retail IPO?

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; FMCG, Pharma, Health, Consumer gain

Shipbuilding stocks in focus: GRSE, MDL, Cochin Shipyard gain up to 7%

Medplus Health up 3% on stay against suspension order of Vikhroli store

Kaynes Tech rallies 8% on govt approval for semiconductor unit in Gujarat

HAL rises 5% after Cabinet approves Rs 26,000-cr order for 240 aero-engines

Several brokerages, including Geojit, Deven Choksey Research, and Swastika Investmart, have reviewed the Bazaar Style Retail IPO and shared their outlook for investors. READ MORE

Baazar Style Retail IPO details
Baazar Style Retail IPO consists of a fresh issue of 3,804,627 shares, and an offer for sale with promoters and investors offloading 17,652,320 shares with a face value of Rs 5 each. Baazar Style Retail has announced that it has already secured Rs 64.43 crore from anchor investors on August 19, 2024, a day before the issue opened. The basis of allotment for the IPO is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2024, with Baazar Style Retail shares expected to be credited to Demat accounts on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Baazar Style Retail shares are tentatively set to list on the NSE and BSE on Friday, September 6, 2024. Link Intime India is the registrar, and Axis Capital Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead managers for this issue.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier Energies shares double investors money with bumper debut on bourses

Premier Energies IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

Bazaar Style IPO: Subscription soars on Day 2, GMP up 20%; should you bid?

ECOS Mobility IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gains

Brokerages bullish on Gala Precision IPO; GMP jumps 45%; should you bid?

Topics :IPO GMPIPO allotmentIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing timeIPO REVIEWMarket news

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story