Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; Broader markets up; financials drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets open marginally higher, led by mixed cues from Asian markets.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
L&T Technology Services gets recognised as John Deere partner-level supplier

10 AM market update

KFin Tech launches wealth management platform for family offices & asset managers

HAL up 2.7% after govt approves procurement of 240 aero-engines for Rs 26,000 cr

MedPlus Health Services gains after getting stay against store suspension order

Kaynes Technologies up 6% after govt approves its semiconductor facility proposal

Sterlite Technologies up 2% after co settles dispute over delays & unmet obligation

Nifty Realty is top sectoral gainer

Broader markets trade higher

Index Heatmap

Nifty marginally lower at open

Sensex opens marginally higher

Nifty50 rises marginally in pre-open

Sensex adds 90 points in pre-open

100% of our chip capacity is tied up with global firms: Kaynes SemiCon CEO

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: 17 stocks turn ex-date today; are you eligible?

India can't rely on wealthy to drive growth: Ex-RBI Dy Guv Viral Acharya

Wealth of richest 185 Indians surges past $1 trillion, one woman in top 10

Buy Macrotech & Sunteck; Hold Oberoi Realty & Godrej Prop, suggests Nuvama

Stocks to Watch today - Adani Green, Vedanta, Ireda, Sterlite Tech, NMDC, TaMo

Why it makes strategic sense to incentivise domestic chip research

Godfrey Phillips's Samir Modi pushes for personal votes over trustee block at AGM

Looking to invest in 8 to 10 strong brands: Emami V-C, MD Harsha V Agarwal

SBI aims for cashflow-based lending to SMEs, says chairman C S Setty

Majority of IPO shares are sold in 7 days, 70% within a year: Sebi study

Single filing with exchange to be reality very soon: Sebi chief Buch

End of an era: Zero-brokerage model on last legs with new fee rules

Long-term projects should be funded through debt market: Sanjiv Bajaj

Trigger happy regulator? RBI Dy Guv says action to protect customers

Nifty Financial Services shows bullish trend in near-term; details here

Stock market today - Sensex, Nifty at record; Premier Energies IPO listing

Oil prices trade marginally lower

Asian market mixed

Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

L&T Technology Services gets recognised as John Deere partner-level supplier

L&T Technology Services  today informed that it has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for the fourth year in a row in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.

The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. 

10 AM market update

Indian benchmark indices were trading on a subdued note, after opening marginally higher on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex was at 82,456.53, down by 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,253, down by 0.1 per cent.

KFin Tech launches wealth management platform for family offices & asset managers

KFin Technologies today launched an advanced, omnichannel wealth management solution called mPower Wealth. 

The company, in an exchange filing, saidn the platform is designed to address the needs of wealth managers, family offices, banks and external asset managers. 

It offers integration across front, mid and back-office operations, multi-asset, multi-currency capabilities, and technology to help wealth managers improve client experiences, the company added.

HAL up 2.7% after govt approves procurement of 240 aero-engines for Rs 26,000 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics today informed that the Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the purchase of 240 aero-engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force. 

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the deal is worth Rs 26,000 crore.

MedPlus Health Services gains after getting stay against store suspension order

MedPlus Health Services informed on Monday that it has received a stay order against the suspension order dated May 22, 2024 of a store located at Patidar Complex in Vikhroli, Maharashtra, from the appropriate authority.
 

Kaynes Technologies up 6% after govt approves its semiconductor facility proposal

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved India's fifth semiconductor facility, to be established by Kaynes Technology in Sanand, Gujarat.
 
This assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) unit will involve a total investment of Rs 3,307 crore and have the capacity to produce 6.3 million chips per day. READ MORE

 

Sterlite Technologies up 2% after co settles dispute over delays & unmet obligation

The company has agreed to a $467,400 settlement with the Data Management Centre to resolve a dispute over delays and unmet obligations. The settlement, which avoids admission of liability, resolves claims originally amounting to $2.7 million.
 

Nifty Realty is top sectoral gainer

Nifty Realty is the top gainer, up 0.8 per cent.

Broader markets trade higher

Broader markets trade higher; Nifty SmallCap up 0.5 per cent.


Index Heatmap

Sun Pharma is the top gainer.

Nifty marginally lower at open

Nifty slips 0.4 per cent, trading at 25,269.70 levels.

Sensex opens marginally higher

Sensex opens marginally higher, up 0.02 per cent at 82,577.42 levels.

Nifty50 rises marginally in pre-open

Nifty50 rose 0.14 per cent or 35 points to 25,313.40 levels in pre-open.

Sensex adds 90 points in pre-open

Sensex rises 92 points or 0.11 per cent to 82,651.93 levels in pre-open.

100% of our chip capacity is tied up with global firms: Kaynes SemiCon CEO

The Cabinet on Monday approved the fourth outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant in the country, with Kaynes SemiCon receiving the go-ahead for its chip assembly and packaging unit. 

This project involves an investment of Rs 3,307 crore in Sanand, Gujarat. Its Chief Executive Officer Raghu Panicker, who will oversee the project, talks to Surajeet Das Gupta about their plan of action. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, September 3, 2024: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened marginally higher on Tuesday, driven by mixed signals from Asian markets. 
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 82,652.69, up by 0.11 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up by 0.14 per cent at 25,313.
Meanwhile, share markets around the world fell slightly on Monday as investors braced for a data-packed week culminating in a US jobs report that could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized.
Survey data released on Saturday showed Chinese manufacturing activity sank to a six-month low in August, and data on Monday showed euro zone factories are also still struggling.
Wins for the populist parties in German state elections added a fresh layer of political uncertainty in European markets, while a holiday in the United States and Canada made for thin liquidity.
Europe's STOXX 600 index fell 0.21 per cent, after hitting a record high on Friday. Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
Chinese stocks lost 1.7 per cent, led by losses in real estate after a survey showed home prices growth had slowed. 
Futures for the US S&P 500 index were down 0.1 per cent, while those for the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 were flat. 
That apart, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors digested South Korea’s inflation numbers for August that were at its lowest on a year-on-year (YoY) basis since March 2021.
The country’s consumer price index recorded a 2 per cent rise YoY, coming down from July’s 2.6 per cent, and in line with expectations from a Reuters poll of economists.
South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.17 per cent higher, and the small cap Kosdaq was marginally ahead by 0.02 per cent.
Meanwhile, elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.18 per cent higher in early trades, and the broader Topix was up 0.38 per cent.
However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.39 per cent, and futures for mainland China’s CSI 300 was mostly flat at 3,267.5, compared to its previous close of 3,265. 
Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,671, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,691.97. Traders in Asia would also be keeping a close on any fresh signs of economic troubles in China, after data on Saturday showed Chinese factory activity contracting for a fourth straight month in August. 
The big event of the week will be the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which is expected to show the economy added 165,000 jobs in August, up from 114,000 in July.
Traders currently think a September Federal Reserve rate cut is nailed on and see a 33 per cent chance that it could be an outsized 50-basis point reduction, but that could shift on Friday.
Oil prices were little changed after falling in recent days. Brent crude held steady at $76.91 a barrel, down more than 5 per cent from a week earlier.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

