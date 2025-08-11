Last day! All Time Plastics IPO closes today; subscription rises 4x, GMP 2%

Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved category by 5.77 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid 3.76 times. The qualified institutional buyer's quota was booked 3.15 times per cent.

The public offering of All Time Plastics comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.6 crore. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, All Time Plastics shares were trading at around 282, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹7 or 2.55 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹260 to ₹275.

The IPO is priced in the range of ₹260-275 per share, with a lot size of 54 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 54 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,850 to bid for one lot at the upper end price. The maximum limit for retail investors is 13 lots (702 shares), amounting to an investment of ₹1,93,050.

As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for All Time Plastics IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, August 13, 2025. All Time Plastics shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, August 14, 2025.