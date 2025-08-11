Home / Markets / News / Sun TV shares rally 8% as promoter legal notices withdrawn; check details

Sun TV shares rally 8% as promoter legal notices withdrawn; check details

Sun TV shares rose 8 per cent after it said that legal notices issued by a family member to promoter Kalanithi Maran were withdrawn

sun tv digital
Sun TV shares Price rally up to 8 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Sun TV Network rose nearly 8 per cent on Monday after the company informed exchanges that legal notices issued by a family member to promoter had been “unconditionally and irrevocably” withdrawn.
 
The media conglomerate's stock rose as much as 7.69 per cent during the day to ₹591.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 19 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹571.3 apiece, compared to a 0.5 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:27 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen 18 per cent from their April peak and currently trade at 5.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17 per cent this year, compared to a 3.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Sun TV has a total market capitalisation of ₹22,305.19 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Maran VS Maran feud 

In an exchange filing, the company said that the legal notices issued by the "family member" to the promoter, his relative and other unrelated individuals have been unconditionally and irrevocably withdrawn by the said family member, and the issues hereby stand resolved.
 
"We reiterate that the issue of the legal notices and the withdrawal of such legal notices do not pertain to the business or management of the company or its day-to-day functioning and being the family matter of the promoter, are purely personal in nature," the statement said.  
 
The filing, however, did not mention the name of the "family member". 
 
Earlier, the former Union Minister and DMK Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran sent a legal notice to his brother Kalanithi Maran, accusing him of engaging in “fraudulent practices”, according to reports. The MP alleged his brother of cheating and money laundering during his tenure as chairman of the media conglomerate Sun TV Network. 
 
The legal notice, served to Kalanithi Maran and seven other respondents, including his wife, Kaveri Maran, calls for the restoration of Sun TV's shareholding to its 2003 levels. 

Sun TV Q1 results 

Sun TV reported a decline of 5.38 per cent in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹529.21 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 559.32 crore in the April-June period a year ago. 
 
Its revenue from operations was down 1.77 per cent to Rs 1,290.28 crore in the June quarter. This was at Rs 1,313.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sun TV Network's total expenses increased 10 per cent to Rs 782 crore in the June quarter of FY'26. 
 
Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across seven languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Cement IPO sees modest demand, fully booked on Day 3; GMP flat

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 400pts; Nifty tests 24,500; JSW Cement IPO sails through

Yatharth hits new high, zooms 52% in 3 months; what's driving the rally?

Puravankara slips 5% after posting ₹68 crore Q1 loss; check details here

Premium

SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsSun TV NetworkMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story