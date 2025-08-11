Home / Markets / News / Nykaa Q1 results preview: Check estimates, date & other key details

Nykaa Q1 results preview: Check estimates, date & other key details

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of Nykaa, will release its Q1 results this week; here's how the beauty and cosmetic company is poised to fare in Q1

fsn e-commerce nykaa
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Nykaa Q1 results preview: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of Nykaa, is slated to release its first quarter (Q1FY26) results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Nykaa Q1 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Nykaa's net profit to increase 208 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹29.58 crore as compared to ₹9.6 crore. Sequentially, the net profit is expected to rise around 47.5 per cent from ₹20 crore in Q4FY25.

Nykaa Q1 results 2025: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 24.6 per cent in the first quarter (Q1FY26), on average, to ₹2,177.08 crore as compared to ₹1,746.1 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis too, the revenue is poised to increase 5.6 per cent from ₹2,061.8 crore in Q4FY25. 
Check List of Q1 results today

How will Nykaa fare in Q1FY26? Brokerages decode

Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects Nykaa's overall gross merchandise value (GMV)/revenue growth of 24 per cent/26 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily driven by beauty and personal care (BPC) GMV/revenue growth of 25 per cent/18 per cent Y-o-Y and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 20per cent/19 per cent Y-o-Y. Consolidated revenue is pegged at ₹2,203.5 crore, as compared to ₹1,746.1 crore Y-o-Y.
 
The BPC business now includes B2B as well, which is a faster growth sub-segment. Core BPC is anticipated to post healthy growth in Q1FY26. Sequentially flat Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is expected to be 6.5 per cent, implying expansion of 100 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. Operating leverage in BPC and lower losses in fashion are likely to drive Y-o-Y margin expansion. Overall Ebitda is pegged at ₹143.5 crore, against ₹96 crore a year ago. 
 
ICICI Securities: Analysts estimate beauty revenue to grow 3.8 per cent/23.5 per cent Q-o-Q/Y-o-Y to ₹1,970 crore and fashion revenue to grow by 7.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹170 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Consolidated revenue is expected to grow 4.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda is likely to grow 6.3 per cent Q-o-Q and 47.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 140 crore. Ebitda margin is pegged at 6.6 per cent.
 
JM Financial Institutional Securities: Analysts expect overall GMV to grow by 27 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,208.9 crore. Core  BPC is likely to grow 26 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹2,902.8 crore, eB2B +numeric market (NM) is expected to grow 46 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹336.9 crore, and fashion is at 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹961.8 crore; however, it is anticipated to decline 7 per cent Q-o-Q. 
 
Consolidated revenue is forecasted to grow by 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹2,170.6 crore. Overall Ebitda is anticipated at ₹1,35.9 crore, as compared to ₹96 crore Y-o-Y, and Ebitda margins are likely to improve by 76 bps Y-o-Y to 6.3 per cent from 5.5 per cent a year ago. 
 
Elara Capital: The brokerage expects revenue growth of 25.3 per cent to ₹2,188.5 crore, likely to be led by GMV growth of 28 per cent Y-o-Y in BPC. Take rate is likely improving 20 bps Q-o-Q to 62.2 per cent, led by ad revenue growth and lower discounting. 
 
Fashion may accelerate with GMV growth of 27 per cent Y-o-Y, and a 47 bps rise in take rate to 16 per cent in Q1. In BPC, Ebitda margin may be stable Q-o-Q to 8.9 per cent, on sustained advertisement and promotional (A&P) spend. Ebitda loss in fashion may be lower by 17 per cent. Consolidated EBITDA margin may expand to 6.8 per cent in Q1, and Ebitda is pegged at ₹1,49.5 crore, as compared to ₹96 crore a year ago. 

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

