Yatharth hits new high, zooms 52% in 3 months; what's driving the rally?

Yatharth Hospitals said the company is set to be included as a constituent of the MSCI India Small Cap Index, effective from the upcoming index rebalancing date of August 26, 2025.

Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services share price today: Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (Yatharth Hospitals) hit a new high of ₹738, as they rallied nearly 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.
 
In the past two weeks, the stock price of one of the leading private super speciality hospitals in North India has surged 20 per cent. In the past three months, it zoomed 52 per cent. In the past six months, the stock rallied nearly 80 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 

What's the trigger behind the rally in Yatharth Hospitals?

 
Yatharth Hospitals is set to be included as a constituent of the MSCI India Small Cap Index, effective from the upcoming index rebalancing date of August 26, 2025.
 
The MSCI India Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Indian equity market. The MSCI indices are widely tracked by international institutional investors, and this addition is set to enhance the Yatharth Hospital’s visibility amongst global investors, the company said in a press release.
 
Over the past four years, Yatharth Hospitals has delivered a robust revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent and a profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 61 per cent. This remarkable growth underscores the increasing influence of the Yatharth brand and its position as a leading healthcare provider in North India. The company’s success is attributed to significant investments in state-of-the-art medical technologies, focus on clinical excellence and the dedication of its medical practitioners and staff, it said.
 
Yatharth Hospitals is on course to surpass its target of 3,000 beds by FY28, driven by a strategic capacity expansion focused on strengthening its footprint in the highgrowth Delhi-NCR region. The new hospitals in Faridabad and New Delhi will offer super-specialty services from day one, ensuring higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and enabling a faster ramp-up. With Ebitda breakeven anticipated within 12–15 months of commissioning, this expansion is expected to propel robust volume growth and enhance operating leverage, according to analysts at Choice Equity Broking. 
 
“We expect growth to be driven by higher ARPOB, improved occupancy levels (aiming for 70 per cent across existing facilities), strategic acquisitions, and a sustained revenue growth trajectory of +30 per cent. Additionally, an increasing share of super-specialty services is anticipated to enhance their contribution to Yatharth’s overall revenues,” the brokerage firm said with a ‘buy’ rating on stock and target price of ₹800 per share.
 
In the coming years, healthcare delivery in India is expected to be primarily shaped by technological advancements and the growing adoption of digital health solutions by both providers and patients. This transformation will be fueled by shifts in mindset, advancements in technology, infrastructure development, government initiatives, and more. 
 
Key government programmes, such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and e-Sanjeevani, are laying the groundwork for a digitised healthcare ecosystem. At the same time, private sector players are exploring digital technologies like robotics, telehealth, AI, and 5G to offer technology-driven care to their patients. 
 
Overall, the Indian healthcare industry has maintained robust growth momentum and is poised for continued expansion, fuelled by strong government support, rising private sector investments, technological advancements, and a steadfast commitment to enhancing healthcare access and affordability for all segments of the population, Fortis Healthcare said in FY25 annual report.
 

About Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

 
Yatharth Hospitals is one of North India’s leading healthcare providers. With seven super speciality hospitals located in North India, i.e., at Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, Greater Faridabad, newly operationalised Model Town facility, and soon to be operationalised Faridabad facility in Delhi NCR, and Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, it has a total capacity of more than 2,300 beds. 
   

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

