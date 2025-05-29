Last day! Nikita Papers IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Nikita Papers IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for Nikita Papers' initial public offering (IPO) is set to close today, May 29, 2025. The public issue, which opened for bidding on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, has received a muted response from investors. However, the issue managed to sail through on the last day, with a subscription of 1.14 times as of 1:45 PM on Thursday.

The unlisted shares of Nikita Papers were trading at ₹112, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or 7.69 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹104, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Nikita Papers aims to raise ₹67.54 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 6.49 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025. Shares of Nikita Papers will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹95 to ₹104 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 2,400 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,49,600.

Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar for the issue. Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, from the net issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹50 crore for capital expenditure towards setting up of power plant and ₹5 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Nikita Papers

Incorporated in 1989, Nikita Papers is involved in the manufacturing of paper and paper products. It specialises in manufacturing a range of paper grades suitable for industrial, commercial, and printing applications. Currently, the company has an installed capacity of around 133,000 MT per annum. The company manufactures Kraft paper of 80- 200 GSM in different Burst Factor Ranges.