Cummins India rises 7% after posting Q4 results; Why is stock in demand?

Cummins India share price rose 7.3 per cent in trade on Thursday, May 27, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹3,195 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its Q4FY25 results.

At 1:19 PM, Cummins India shares were up 6.78 per cent at ₹3,179.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 81,327.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹88,127.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹4,169.5 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹2,594.75 per share.

Cummins India Q4 result 2025

The diesel and natural gas engines manufacturer reported its Q4 results on Wednesday, after market hours.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹529.5 crore as against ₹538.86 crore a year ago, down 2 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,470.38 crore as compared to ₹2,319.02 crore a year ago, up 6.5 per cent.

According to Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India, the company crossed a milestone of ₹10,000 crore annual revenue while maintaining its profit margins.

She added: While the geopolitical tensions have eased partially, the impact of global tax and trade policies on economic situation is still undetermined in the near to mid-term future.

The company's focus will remain on executing a disciplined and profitable growth strategy. With access to the latest technology, a reputable brand, a wide range of superior products, and top-notch manufacturing capabilities, the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth.

The company’s financial strength and liquidity enable it to strategically navigate opportunities and promote long-term growth.

About Cummins India

Cummins India Limited is a power solutions provider in the country. The company is involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses. The company has a strong manufacturing backbone and has five state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities. With over 480 customer touchpoints, the company is committed to powering the success of its customers and ensuring that its services and solutions are readily accessible.