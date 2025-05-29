MMTC, IFCI, Sigachi Ind: Penny stocks under ₹100 surge up to 15% today

Stocks under ₹100 rise in trade: Shares of several penny stocks priced under ₹100 saw sharp gains in Thursday’s trading session, with select counters surging up to 16 per cent. The rally was led by MMTC , which jumped 14.58 per cent to ₹79.52 amid heavy volumes, followed by IFCI climbing 6.15 per cent to ₹74.50 and Sigachi Industries gaining 5.63 per cent to ₹53.21. ALSO READ: How Sebi fixed ₹20-cr disgorgement in IndusInd Bank insider trading case The upbeat sentiment extended to other low-priced stocks as well, including IDBI Bank (up 3.66 per cent), Delta Corp (up 3.24 per cent), Allcargo Terminals (up 3.30 per cent), Geojit Financial Services (up 1.67 per cent), and HMA Agro Industries (up 2.58 per cent), each recording notable gains.

Real estate and infrastructure players like Shriram Properties and Vascon Engineers also saw increased investor interest, rising 3.51 per cent and 4.83 per cent, respectively.

In comparison, BSE Sensex underperformed, trading 0.19 per cent lower at 81,156.89 level, around 12:50 PM.

Individually, shares of MMTC surged sharply today, driven by heavy trading volumes. By 12:50 PM, approximately 14.92 million shares worth ₹115.34 crore had changed hands on the BSE, while on the NSE, the volume was considerably higher with 118.83 million shares traded, amounting to ₹918.62 crore.

IFCI also rallied on robust volumes. Around the same time, 21.59 million shares worth ₹156.14 crore were traded on the BSE. On the NSE, 118.5 million shares exchanged hands, generating turnover of ₹857.63 crore.

IDBI Bank saw similar action, with 11.72 million shares worth ₹111.29 crore traded on the NSE, and 5.17 lakh shares worth ₹4.89 crore changing hands on the BSE.