Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data

High oil prices do not always dampen market sentiment, suggests data. Back in fiscal year 2012 (FY12) when Brent crude oil prices shot up 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $115 a barrel (bbl), the Nifty 50 index had tanked 9.2 per cent.

Even with oil prices ruling at $110 and $108/bbl in FY13 and FY14 respectively, the Nifty 50 managed to post a gain of 7.3 per cent and 18 per cent in each of these two fiscal years, data shows.

GDP (gross domestic product) growth grew at a healthy clip of 5.5 per cent (in FY13) and at 6.4 per cent (FY14) back then.

ALSO READ: Analysts see crude at $150 on panic buying if Israel-Iran tensions escalate Triple-digit crude oil prices, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, were common between 2007 and 2014. Things, he said, changed from 2014 onwards as the US increased production and shale gas came into play. China, too, shifted focus on services rather than solely manufacturing, which calmed oil markets. “There were some structural changes. Alternate sources of energy such as solar and wind also took centre-stage besides crude oil post 2013-14. Oil and stock markets had started to discount higher shares of these two sources back then. A higher oil price is not always bad for the market sentiment, unless they run away too fast, too soon and stay elevated for a long period of time,” Chokkalingam said.

Crude oil price rise impact In FY22 as well, the Nifty50 index moved up around 19 per cent when crude oil prices averaged $81/bbl during the fiscal year, up 81 per cent as compared to FY21. Even with a rise (crude oil price) of around 19 per cent the following year to an average of $96/bbl, the fall in the Nifty50 index in FY23 was a modest 0.6 per cent. Dangerous complacency That said, global stock markets, said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a global consulting firm managing nearly $12 billion in assets under management (AUM), are showing a 'dangerous complacency' in response to the sharp escalation of military conflict between Iran and Israel

ALSO READ: Rising crude oil prices may weigh on India's current account deficit “This isn’t resilience, it’s a mispricing of risk. Investors are leaning into a narrative that no longer fits the facts.” “Gold and oil are reacting appropriately to heightened geopolitical risk. Equities are not. Volatility remains artificially low. That divergence should concern every serious investor,” he cautions. Israel’s recent counterstrikes mark a significant intensification, targeting infrastructure inside Iran—a move seen by many as a shift away from proxy warfare and toward direct state conflict. The risks to global energy markets, analysts said, are growing. The Strait of Hormuz , which Iran could disrupt, carries roughly 17 million barrels of oil per day—nearly 20% of global supply. If the conflict persists, some even see oil prices hitting $150/bbl in the worst-case scenario.