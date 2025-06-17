Home / Markets / News / Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 18; do you own any?

Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 18; do you own any?

Here are the complete details of stocks trading ex-date on June 18, along with their announcements

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Dividend stocks, rights issue: Shares of eMudhra, Sarla Performance Fibers, and Capital Trust are expected to remain in spotlight today as they trade ex-date tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18, following their corporate announcements. Among them, eMudhra and Sarla Performance Fibers are set to trade ex-dividend date, while Capital Trust will trade ex-date for the rights issue, showed the BSE data.
 
The ex-date marks the cutoff for eligibility in corporate actions such as dividend payouts or rights entitlements. Investors must hold shares prior to this date to be deemed eligible. The companies, however, finalise recipients based on shareholder records as of the close of the record date.

Here are the complete details of stocks trading ex-date on June 18, along with their announcements:

eMudhra dividend 2025

IT Enabled Services provider company eMudhra has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share for the financial year 2024-25 on its fully paid-up equity share capital of the company. This, however, remains subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
 
The company has set the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to the final dividend on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Sarla Performance Fibers dividend 2025

The Other Textile Products maker Sarla Performance Fibers has had the Board recommend a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
 
The company has fixed Wednesday, June 18, 2025, as the record date/cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to receive the final dividend, if declared, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, and for e-voting at the AGM.
 
It is worth noting that the company is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 1) on the BSE.

Capital Trust rights issue

Capital Trust shares will remain in spotlight as the company has announced the rights issue of 6.075 million fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of ₹82/- per rights equity share (comprising face value of ₹10/- and a premium of ₹72/- per share), aggregating to ₹49.81 crore.
 
The company has set the rights entitlement ratio in such a way that 5 rights equity shares will be offered for every 14 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date, Monday, June 16, 2025. The rights issue will remain available from Wednesday, June 25, 2025, till Saturday, July 12, 2025. The last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is Wednesday, July 09, 2025. Finalisation of the basis of allotment is on or about Friday, July 18, 2025.
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

