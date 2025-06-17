Home / Markets / News / Mahanagar Gas top pick among CGDs, Gujarat Gas least preferred: Nomura

Mahanagar Gas top pick among CGDs, Gujarat Gas least preferred: Nomura

Nomura has maintained a 'Reduce' rating on Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL), citing intense competition in the I&C space, subdued volume growth prospects, and constrained pricing power.

gas, gas pipeline, cng
Photo: Bloomberg
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nomura on CGDs: Japan-based brokerage Nomura has reiterated its bullish view on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), upgrading the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and naming it the top pick among city gas distributors (CGDs). The upgrade is driven by MGL’s robust volume growth outlook, limited exposure to the volatile industrial and commercial (I&C) segment, and attractive valuation. The target price has also been raised to ₹1,680 from ₹1,345 earlier.
 
“We prefer Mahanagar Gas (MAHGL IN, Buy) due to its highest expected volume growth among peers, limited exposure to volatile industrial and commercial (I&C) segments, and attractive valuation compared to peers. MGL is also better placed than IGL on EV-related regulatory challenges, in our view,” said Bineet Banka, research analyst at Nomura, in a note dated June 16.
 
In contrast, Nomura has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL), citing intense competition in the I&C space, subdued volume growth prospects, and constrained pricing power. The target price for GGL has been cut to ₹406 from ₹470.
 
For Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Nomura retained a ‘Neutral’ rating, with a revised target price of ₹210, up from ₹199.  On the bourses, around 10:15 AM, Mahanagar Gas was trading 1.68 per cent higher at ₹1,413; Indraprastha Gas was down 0.38 per cent at ₹211.45; and Gujarat Gas was trading 0.45 per cent higher at ₹480.40.
 
While the recent 18-20 per cent cut in Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas allocation has emerged as a short-term headwind for CGDs, Nomura noted that companies have already initiated moderate price hikes of over 2 per cent in both the compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) segments to offset the shortfall. 
 
Among the three key players, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has been most affected due to its high CNG exposure (about 73 per cent of sales). MGL, with a relatively balanced portfolio, is seen managing the disruption more effectively.
 
GGL, on the other hand, has limited exposure (about 44 per cent) to the priority sectors impacted by APM cuts but faces its own set of challenges. Its considerable presence in the I&C segment (about 56 per cent of total volumes) is under pressure from low-cost propane, especially in Gujarat’s Morbi ceramics cluster. With CNG adoption in new vehicles already high at around 31 per cent in the state—compared to 22 per cent in Delhi and Maharashtra—GGL also has limited headroom for growth in the CNG business.  Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

State EV policies to weigh on CNG growth

 
Nomura flagged policy developments around electric vehicles (EVs) as another important trend impacting the sector. While Delhi and Mumbai continue to tighten their EV policies to combat air pollution, MGL is seen as better positioned than IGL to navigate this transition. Mumbai's comparatively lower air pollution levels, combined with a policy focus that may initially target liquid fuels over CNG, could offer a temporary reprieve for MGL. 
 
Moreover, MGL’s representation in the Maharashtra High Court-monitored EV committee indicates its proactive approach, with the management optimistic about CNG’s role under the new state EV policy.
 
Apart from that, a key catalyst across the sector, analysts said, could be the inclusion of natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Currently, gas is taxed under a patchwork of indirect levies like state VAT, central excise, and sales tax. Bringing gas under GST would streamline taxation, reduce cost burdens, and enable industrial customers to claim input tax credit—especially beneficial in price-sensitive regions like Morbi, where propane already enjoys GST benefits. Nomura believes GGL stands to gain the most from this reform, given its major I&C customer base.
 
That said, Nomura prefers MGL for its superior volume outlook, low regulatory risk from EV policies, and attractive valuation. GGL is rated ‘Reduce’ due to demand headwinds in the I&C segment and a challenging competitive landscape, though GST inclusion remains a key upside risk.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250 pts as HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL weigh; SMIDs in green

Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data

Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods sector this week; check stock picks

Premium

Higher crude oil prices, production gains positive for upstream players

Premium

Near-term advertising revenue and margin pressure for Sun TV Network

Topics :The Smart InvestorBSE SensexBuzzing stocksNifty50City Gas DistributionIndraprastha GasMahanagar GasGujarat GasCGDgas distributionCNG pricesLNG

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story