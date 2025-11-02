Home / Markets / News / Leaner Bank Nifty on Sebi's new menu: A big-bank diet feeds a $1.5 bn churn

Leaner Bank Nifty on Sebi's new menu: A big-bank diet feeds a $1.5 bn churn

Sebi's weight-watching exercise caps HDFC and ICICI at 20%; smaller lenders get a larger slice

gullak, fund, savings
premium
Freitas estimates that trading volumes in the new entrants could jump tenfold around the rebalance dates.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new framework for non-benchmark indices is expected to trigger around ₹12,900 crore ($1.5 billion) worth of reshuffling in the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Nifty Bank index.
 
Yes Bank and Union Bank of India will join the index under the revised rules, according to Brian Freitas, an analyst at Periscope Analytics who writes on Smartkarma. Indian Bank narrowly missed out, ranking just below Union Bank of India, he said.
 
Freitas estimates that trading volumes in the new entrants could jump tenfold around the rebalance dates. 
At present, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank together account for nearly half of the index, with each holding a weight above 23 per cent. The top three constituents make up over 60 per cent.
 
Under Sebi’s new limits, both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will be capped at 20 per cent each, while the combined weight of the top three will be restricted to 45 per cent.
 
With the addition of the two new banks, the number of constituents will rise from 12 to 14. The reweighting will take place in four tranches. The trimming of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank’s weights will free up allocations for other members, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India expected to benefit the most. Each could see passive inflows of about ₹1,200 crore.
 
Ahead of the rebalancing, some traders had taken hedged positions — selling HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank while buying Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Those trades have outperformed in recent weeks, Freitas said.
 
Sebi’s new framework, aimed at reducing concentration risk in sectoral and thematic indices traded in derivatives, is designed to limit market manipulation and volatility.
 
Freitas expects NSE Indices to begin implementing the changes with the December rebalance and complete the process by March, though an earlier rollout in November remains possible. Index-tracking funds and institutional investors are now waiting for clarity on the exact timeline and flow adjustments, he said. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

After August gasp, market draws its deepest breath in four months

Premium

Street Signs: Nifty's 26k hurdle, grey mkt gives Groww, Studds a polite nod

Premium

Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor grip wheel in a turning market

Q2 earnings, macro data, global trends likely to drive markets this week

Mcap of 4 top valued firms jumps by ₹95,447 cr, Reliance biggest gainer

Topics :SEBINifty tradingMarket newsMarket LensNiftyBank Nifty

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story