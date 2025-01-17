Lemon Tree Hotels share price up 3% on signing new property in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels share price: Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose up to 2.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 144 per share on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The rise in Lemon Tree Hotels share price came after the company announced that it has signed a new property in Valsad, Gujarat.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Lemon Tree Hotel, Valsad, Gujarat. The property, which shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, is expected to open in FY 2029.”

Lemon Tree Hotel, Valsad, Gujarat, will offer 46 well-appointed rooms, two dining options, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a spa, and other public amenities, the company said.

Conveniently located, the hotel is approximately 99 kilometres from Surat International Airport and just 5 kilometres from Valsad Railway Station. It is also well-connected by public and private road transport.

Located in the southern region of Gujarat, Valsad is a city known for its industrial estates and rich cultural heritage. The district is an agricultural hub, famous for its production of Alphonso mangoes.

Moreover, visitors can explore attractions such as Tithal Beach, renowned for its unique black sand and serene coastline, and the Udvada Zoroastrian Fire Temple, the oldest Parsi Agiyari, which holds major spiritual importance.

The city is dotted with temples, lush greenery, and tranquil surroundings, reflecting its historical and natural charm. With strong rail and road connectivity to major cities like Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad, Valsad serves as an important commercial and cultural hub in Gujarat, Lemon Tree Hotels added.

“We are delighted to strengthen our portfolio in Gujarat, an economic powerhouse known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant history. This opening will be in addition to our seven existing and fourteen upcoming hotels in the state,” said Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels.

About Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels is among India's largest hotel chains, operating across various market segments from upscale to economy. The company owns, leases, operates, and franchises hotels, delivering distinct and high-quality service offerings with an attractive value proposition. The group offers seven brands to meet guests’ needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

Established in May 2004 with its inaugural property featuring 49 rooms, LTHL has rapidly expanded its footprint.

Today, the company has a portfolio of more than 200 hotels, which includes over 110 operational hotels and close to 90 hotels set to open in India and internationally.

Lemon Tree Hotels are strategically located in major metro areas such as NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, as well as in numerous tier I, II, and III cities across India such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Aurangabad, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Ludhiana, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. Internationally,

The company has expanded its presence with recent openings in Dubai (December 2019), Bhutan (February 2020), and Nepal (April 2024).

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 11,075.61 crore, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 162.25 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 112.30 per share.

At 12:00 noon, shares of Lemon Tree Hotels were trading 0.14 per cent higher at Rs 140.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.70 per cent lower at 76,500.53 levels.