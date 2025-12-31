LG Electronics, Whirlpool of India, Crompton Greaves hit 52-week lows

Consumer discretionary companies shares today

Shares of consumer discretionary companies - LG Electronics India (LG India) , Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Whirlpool of India hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on growth concerns. These stocks were down up to 2 per cent each in intra-day trade.

At 02:18 PM; Whirlpool of India and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals were trading 1 per cent higher, while LG India was quoting 0.5 per cent lower. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.8 per cent at 85,341.

Meanwhile, the stock price of Whirlpool of India has more-than-halved from its 52-week high of ₹1,888. It hit a low of ₹884.05 in intra-day trade today. Shares of Crompton Greaves slipped 38 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹399 to ₹247.55 in intra-day trade today. LG India was down 13 per cent from its post listing high of ₹1,736.40 touched on October 14, 2025. The stock touched a new low of ₹1,510.60 in intra-day trade today.

Analysts said revenue remained flattish in the first half of fiscal 2026 due to moderation in sales of cooling appliances (ACs and refrigerators) in the first quarter led by early onset of monsoon and goods and services tax (GST)-related sale deferrals in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenue is expected to start picking momentum in the second half of fiscal 2026, driven by GST rate cuts, wedding & festive season and upcoming summer season. LG India's margin moderated to 10.2 per cent in the first half of fiscal 2026 due to elevated commodity prices and strong festive promotions amid a weak demand, which led to increase in discounts amidst intense competition. The company has taken price hikes of 2 per cent post festive period in some of the product categories, which along with expected stable demand in the second half of this fiscal is expected to improve profitability, according to Crisil Ratings.

LG India is a leading player in the domestic consumer durables industry. The company has sustained its market leadership in the washing machine and refrigerator segments and enjoys a strong position in the panel TV and AC segments. Raw material and traded goods form 65-70 per cent of the operating income and 40-50 per cent of the inputs are imported. Prices of primary raw materials (including aluminium, copper, plastic and steel, etc) have been volatile over the past few years. Though LG India hedges its forex exposure, the operating margin remains susceptible to volatility in raw material prices and forex rates, the rating agency said.