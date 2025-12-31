KPI Green Energy shares gain 8% after Quyosh Energia buys stake

KPI Green Energy shares jumped 8.1 per cent, logging an intra-day high BSE at ₹513.6 per share. The buying on the counter came a day after Quyosh Energia bought the company’s shares through a bulk deal.

At 12:38 PM, KPI Green Energy’s share price was trading 3.77 per cent higher at ₹492.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 85,155.93.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,737.8 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹589 and 52-week low was at ₹312.95.

On Tuesday, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Quyosh Energia purchased 11,28,596 shares at ₹454.61 per share through a bulk deal.

According to the BSE shareholding pattern, promoters held a 48.67 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2025. That apart, KPI Green Energy in November inked contract agreements with state-owned SJVN for an order worth ₹696.50 crore to develop a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat. This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects, a company statement said. KPI Green Energy Ltd has signed contract agreements with SJVN Ltd, a Government of India enterprise, for the execution of a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat, according to the statement.

The contract, valued at ₹696.50 crore (excluding GST), reinforces KPI Green's position as a credible and trusted EPC partner for large-scale renewable projects, it stated. Under the executed agreements, KPI Green will supply all plant and equipment required for the 200 MW (AC) solar project, in accordance with approved specifications and quality assurance plans. It is also responsible for erection, installation, and construction activities, covering all civil, architectural, and structural works at the project site. It will also deal with unloading, handling, storage, and insurance coverage of plant and equipment supplied under the contracts.