Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy operationalises 307.4 MW renewable energy projects

Adani Green Energy operationalises 307.4 MW renewable energy projects

With the commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,237.2 MW, according to a regulatory filing

Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five Ltd operationalised the largest-capacity 126 MW hybrid project.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Wednesday said the company, through its various step-down subsidiaries, has operationalized an aggregate 307.4 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat, from January 1, 2026.

With the commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,237.2 MW, according to a regulatory filing.

According to the filing based on relevant clearances, the company plans to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from January 1, 2026.

Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five Ltd operationalised the largest-capacity 126 MW hybrid project.

Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Ltd operationalised a 75MW solar project, while Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B Ltd synced 50 MW hybrid project.

 

The other step-down arms, which operationalised renewable projects, are Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five Ltd (31.2 MW of wind energy), Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B Ltd (25 MW of wind energy) and Adani Renewable Energy Forty One Ltd (0.2 MW of wind energy).

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

