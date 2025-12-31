Mirae Asset Sharekhan bullish on Lemon Tree on strong pipeline, RevPAR

Hotel chain Lemon Tree Hotels is well-positioned for double-digit growth on the back of aggressive room additions, favourable industry tailwinds and an asset-light model, according to Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The company's revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 13 per cent and 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, in H1FY26.

For Q3, management has guided for mid-teens revenue growth driven by a busy wedding season, surge in MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) activities, higher share from Aurika, Mumbai and incremental contribution from new hotels. The brokerage expects Revenue Per Available Room (RevPar) to grow in the range of 12 to 15 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3, primarily driven by ARR growth.

According to the brokerage, long-term industry tailwinds, renovation of owned portfolio, and addition of 10,500 rooms to the existing inventory of 11,600 rooms will help the company’s revenues and PAT to post 13 per cent and 29 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY25-28E. "We retain our Positive view on LTHL and expect an upside of 29 per cent from current levels," Mirae Asset Sharekhan said in a note dated December 30, 2025. The stock is trading at attractive valuations, with EV/Ebitda multiples of 17x for FY26E, 14x for FY27E, and 13x for FY28E. On Wednesday, December 31, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock fell over 1 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹159.89 on the NSE. Around 02:00 PM, the stock was trading at ₹159.9, down 1.1 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹161.72. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,159.90 levels, up by 221 points or 0.85 per cent.

Here's why Mirae Asset Sharekhan holds a positive stance on Lemon Tree Hotels: Industry RevPars to grow in double digits: According to analysts, Indian hotel companies are expected to deliver strong performance in Q3FY26, driven by healthy demand in the MICE segment, a strong wedding season, higher corporate travel, robust domestic tourism, and a favourable demand-supply gap boosting average room rates (ARR). Additionally, contributions from new hotel openings are expected to support revenue growth. Analysts expect key hotel players to report revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of around 12–15 per cent year-on-year in Q3, largely led by ARR gains. Over the medium to long term, factors such as stronger economic activity, recovery in foreign tourist arrivals, and growing interest in spiritual and wildlife tourism are likely to sustain industry growth.