Liquor stocks: Radico Khaitan, Globus, United Spirits, UBL soar up to 7%

Shares of breweries & distilleries companies moved higher by 7 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on reports that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today announced a shift to a global taxation standard and the complete deregulation of alcohol pricing.

Under the proposed reforms, government-administered price fixation will be deregulated, allowing producers to place their products within slabs based on market considerations. The government also plans to promote tourism linked to the alcohol industry by allowing distilleries and breweries to conduct tasting sessions and sell products manufactured on their premises to visiting tourists, News18 reported.

Presenting his record 17th budget the chief minister introduced the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) excise duty structure. Starting April 2026, taxes will be levied based on actual alcohol content rather than total volume. This transition will be phased in over the next three to four years to avoid market disruption, the Deccan Herald reported.

Emkay Global Financial Services view on alcoholic beverages sector

Tax hikes in the state budget have been relatively low vs expectations of sharp hikes, given that the state government needs to fund social welfare schemes.

Amid state budgets announced so far, Uttar Pradesh (UP) remains a progressive state, with policy changes in the state budget aligned to boost consumption and develop opportunities in the state. While beneficial for all players through increased transparency, Radico Khaitan stands as the primary beneficiary of regulatory shifts in its fortress state, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in alcoholic beverages sector update.