Is AWL Agri Business share price near bottom? Analysts share outlook

AWL Agri Stock: Time to buy?

Technical outlook on AWL Agri Business

Analysts predict near-term volatility in the stock, but a gradual rerating over the medium-to-long term as the company transitions from a price-led growth phase to a more volume and mix-driven recovery."The key monitorable will be the company's shift towards higher-margin packaged foods, staples and value-added products under brands like Fortune and Kohinoor. If this portfolio transition gains scale and improves margins, the stock could see a gradual re-rating," said Choudhary of Raghunath Capital.G Chokkalingam, too, suggests long-term investors may add the stock on dips as the correction has brought the stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation multiple to 20-21x which, he believes, is attractive.ICICI Securities has a 'Buy' rating (target: ₹300) because it expects better profitability in the medium-term. The brokerage has cut AWL's earnings estimates by nearly 2 per cent for FY26, while increasing it by around 3 per cent for FY27–28.According to Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking, AWL Agri stock is forming a 'lower-high and lower-low' pattern, signalling the sustained downtrend.