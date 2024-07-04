Bandhan Bank shares gain 2% on strong June quarter business update

The uptick in share price came on the back of a strong June quarter (Q1FY25) business update.
Bandhan Banks’ loans & advances soared 21.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 125,619 crore in Q1FY25, as opposed to Rs 103,169 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY24). It rose 0.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 124,721 crore in Q4FY24.
The total deposits climbed 22.8 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 133,203 crore, from Rs 108,480 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, total deposits slipped 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q from Rs 135,202 crore in Q4FY24.
Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits jumped 13.8 per cent annually to Rs 44,453 crore, from Rs 39,077 crore in Q4FY24. CASA deposits, meanwhile, fell 11.4 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis from Rs 50,151 crore.
Retail deposits, including CASA, jumped 19.2 per cent annually to Rs 92.104 crore, from Rs 77,240 crore. However, it slipped 1.8 per cent quarterly from Rs 93,801 crore.