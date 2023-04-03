Lock, stock, and over a barrel for firms with April lock-in expiry date

Shares of half a dozen companies, including Radiant Cash Management Services, or Radiant CMS (April 3), Divgi TorqTransfer Systems (April 10), Sah Polymer (April 10), and Electronics Mart (April 13), will be under watch this month as their lock-in is set to expire. In some cases, it is the expiry of a 30- or 90-day anchor lock-in. In others, it is the expiry of a six-month lock-in on pre-initial p