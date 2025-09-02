Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 13 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, September 2, 2025: D-Street investors looking to earn passive gains on their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Patanjali Foods, Carraro India, Concord Biotech, Asahi India Glass, GeeCee Ventures, International Combustion India, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Pokarna, Prestige Estates Projects, Prevest DenPro, VST Tillers Tractors, and Yash Highvoltage, as these companies have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.

According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, in this case, on or before September 3. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.