Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 13 stocks today; check full list

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Dividend stocks today
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, September 2, 2025: D-Street investors looking to earn passive gains on their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Patanjali Foods, Carraro India, Concord Biotech, Asahi India Glass, GeeCee Ventures, International Combustion India, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Pokarna, Prestige Estates Projects, Prevest DenPro, VST Tillers Tractors, and Yash Highvoltage, as these companies have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, in this case, on or before September 3. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
Among the companies listed, agricultural machinery maker VST Tillers Tractors has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has approved a final dividend of ₹20 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The record date to determine eligible shareholders is set for September 3, 2025.
 
Biopharmaceutical company Concord Biotech follows with a final dividend of ₹10.70 per share for FY25. The company has also set the record date as September 3, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for the payout.

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3, 2025:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Asahi India Glass Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 3, 2025
Carraro India Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.55 Sep 3, 2025
Concord Biotech Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10.70 Sep 3, 2025
GeeCee Ventures Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 3, 2025
International Combustion India Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 Sep 3, 2025
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 3, 2025
Patanjali Foods Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 3, 2025
Pokarna Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 3, 2025
Prestige Estates Projects Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.80 Sep 3, 2025
Prevest Denpro Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 3, 2025
VST Tillers Tractors Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 Sep 3, 2025
Yash Highvoltage Sep 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 3, 2025
  (Source: BSE)

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

