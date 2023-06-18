Home / Markets / News / M-cap of 6 of top 10 valued firms climbs over Rs 1.13 trn; Reliance leads

Six of the top 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,703.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 5:48 AM IST
Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,703.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in an overall bullish trend in the equity market.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 758.95 points or 1.21 per cent. The 30-share BSE index zoomed 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58 on Friday.

While Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market valuations last week.

Reliance Industries added Rs 63,259.05 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,42,415.47 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 18,737.99 crore to Rs 6,38,019.76 crore.

ITC's valuation zoomed Rs 18,331.32 crore to Rs 5,63,237.76 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 11,059.41 crore to Rs 5,36,433.55 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 2,016.08 crore to Rs 4,66,412.79 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 299.97 crore to Rs 4,89,496.34 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 12,879.86 crore to Rs 11,61,840.29 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by Rs 6,514.97 crore to Rs 5,09,863.08 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 4,722.95 crore to Rs 8,95,458.57 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 1,882.67 crore to Rs 6,53,980.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Topics :market capitalisationReliance Industriesmarket cap

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 6:14 AM IST

Next Story