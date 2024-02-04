M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 2.90 trn, Reliance shines

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 2.90 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the lead gainer, amid optimism in equities.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,384.96 points or 1.95 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, LIC, State Bank of India, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel and ITC faced erosion of their valuation.

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms stood at Rs 2,90,267.98 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,38,290.85 crore to reach Rs 19,72,028.45 crore. Shares of the company jumped 7.54 per cent last week.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 57,867.9 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 14,51,307.84 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India climbed Rs 33,467.29 crore to Rs 5,80,456.76 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed Rs 26,153.87 crore to Rs 5,97,490.91 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank advanced by Rs 10,522.67 crore to Rs 7,19,033.83 crore and that of Infosys surged Rs 9,566.79 crore to Rs 7,03,024.44 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 8,771.34 crore to Rs 10,98,772.65 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever rallied by Rs 5,627.27 crore to Rs 5,76,601.44 crore.

However, the mcap of ITC fell by Rs 18,931.64 crore to Rs 5,49,330.64 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 5,231.18 crore to Rs 6,47,176.65 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.