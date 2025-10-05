Macroeconomic data, TCS Q2 earnings likely to drive markets this week

Trading sentiment in the equity market will be guided by macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and quarterly earnings from IT major TCS this week, analysts said.

Stock markets would also be tracking trading activity of foreign investors who remained net sellers of Indian equities in September.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities in September, withdrawing Rs 23,885 crore (around USD 2.7 billion) and taking year-to-date outflow to Rs 1.58 trillion (USD 17.6 billion).

"This week will be pivotal as the Q2 FY26 earnings season gets underway, with IT bellwether TCS scheduled to announce results on October 9. On the macroeconomic front, the release of HSBC services and composite PMI, along with banking sector data on loan and deposit growth, will be closely monitored.

"Primary market activity is also set to remain strong, with large IPOs from Tata Capital and LG Electronics lined up," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said. Globally, key US macroeconomic updates including the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment data will be in focus, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing government shutdown that has already delayed some economic releases, he added. Meanwhile, movement of rupee-against the US dollar would also be tracked by investors in the backdrop of the local currency's fall to a record low level. "With macro cues stabilizing, market attention will shift to Q2 earnings and management commentary that could steer sector sentiment. The IT sector will be in the spotlight as TCS kicks off the earnings calendar for the quarter ended September 2025 a period clouded by layoffs, a steep USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee hike, and the proposed 25 per cent outsourcing tax by the Trump administration.