Mcap of 7 most valued firms climbs ₹74,573 cr, HDFC Bank biggest gainer

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed ₹74,573.63 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 780.71 points or 0.97 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 239.55 points or 0.97 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were among the gainers, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

HDFC Bank added ₹30,106.28 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹14,81,889.57 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of LIC jumped ₹20,587.87 crore to ₹5,72,507.17 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India surged ₹9,276.77 crore to ₹8,00,340.70 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹7,859.38 crore to ₹5,97,806.50 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank edged higher by ₹3,108.17 crore to ₹9,75,115.85 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance went up by ₹2,893.45 crore to ₹6,15,808.18 crore. The market valuation of TCS rallied by ₹741.71 crore to ₹10,50,023.27 crore. However, Reliance Industries faced an erosion of ₹19,351.44 crore from its valuation, which stood at ₹18,45,084.98 crore.