Home / Markets / News / NSE, BSE eye overseas access via IFSCA's new GAP framework at Gift City

NSE, BSE eye overseas access via IFSCA's new GAP framework at Gift City

Indian exchanges turn to IFSCA's GAP framework at Gift City to offer global products including ETFs, mutual funds and select derivatives, tapping investor appetite for diversification

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,
premium
The IFSC regulator, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), introduced the GAP framework in August to channel cross-border capital flows and connect Indian markets with global financial centres. | File Image
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With Indian investors increasingly seeking diversification and offshore opportunities, the country’s stock exchanges are tapping the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gift City’s Global Access Provider (GAP) framework to offer overseas products ranging from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds to select derivatives.
 
The IFSC regulator, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), introduced the GAP framework in August to channel cross-border capital flows, and connect Indian markets with global financial centres.
 
Under this regime, global access providers can facilitate trading in financial products listed on overseas exchanges, enter referral agreements for foreign mutual funds and alternative investment funds that are not directly traded abroad, and also offer additional products permitted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema).
 
Permissible offerings may also cover certain global derivatives, excluding index derivatives, bond derivatives, or USD-INR contracts already available on recognised exchanges in the IFSC.
 
Following the new regime, the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) international arm at Gift City is establishing a step-down subsidiary, NSEIX Global Access IFSC, for these offerings, sources said. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cleared the subsidiary in August.
 
Rival BSE’s India International Exchange (India INX) set up a global access platform back in 2018, which is already working with nearly 10 global brokers and more than 5,000 clients. The exchange is now in talks to expand its menu of exchange-traded products.
 
“On products like the large pool of global mutual funds, we are operationally ready, and are working to close the paperwork soon. Discussions with both domestic and international banks are underway, and we hope to close these alliances soon. We are also speaking with several other domestic and international brokers to act as referral partners,” said an India INX spokesperson.
 
IFSCA expects the framework to meet rising investor appetite for global diversification — whether for higher returns, hedging commodity and currency risk, or arbitrage opportunities across markets.
 
But industry executives flagged some uncertainties. One pointed out that the circular assumes Indian brokers cannot directly offer international stocks — despite several already doing so outside Gift City.
 
“Unless brokers are mandated to operate through the IFSC, many may avoid setting up separate units there, given the additional staffing and compliance requirements,” said a senior industry executive.
 
The framework prescribes that all client funds for global access must be routed through IFSC-based bank accounts. IFSCA has also allowed banks and payment service providers (PSPs) at IFSC to process cross-border flows, which it says will improve efficiency in a regulated environment.
 
“IFSCA has also permitted banks and PSPs in the IFSC for facilitating movement of funds for global access activities, which will enhance efficiency and competitiveness in cross-border payments in a regulated manner,” said Pradeep Ramakrishnan, executive director (ED), IFSCA.
 
For resident Indians, only products permitted under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) will be available.
 
The regulator has also set net-worth thresholds and fit-and-proper criteria for entities acting as global access providers, along with risk management and internal control norms.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee ends lower after flat start; closes near record low at 88.78/$

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises 224 pts; Nifty at 24,894; PSB, metal, consumer durables shares gain

Ex-date Alert! These 10 stocks to trade ex-date next week; do you own any?

How much gold does the RBI hold in its vaults? Here's a sneak peak

Hero MotoCorp gains 3%, nears 52-week high as 2W stock bucks trend

Topics :BSE NSENSE IndicesGIFT City IFSC

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story