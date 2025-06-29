Home / Markets / News / Macroeconomic data, US tariff news likely to drive markets this week

Macroeconomic data, US tariff news likely to drive markets this week

Trading activity of foreign investors and crude oil prices would also remain in the limelight during the week, experts noted

Stock market
This week brings a series of important economic data releases from India and the United States, which are likely to influence market sentiment. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock market investors would track macroeconomic data announcements such as industrial production, US tariff related developments and other global trends this week, which may influence sentiment, analysts said.

Trading activity of foreign investors and crude oil prices would also remain in the limelight during the week, experts noted.

"This week brings a series of important economic data releases from India and the United States, which are likely to influence market sentiment and central bank outlooks. In India, the week begins on June 30 with the release of Industrial Production (YoY) for May.

"On July 1, attention will turn to the manufacturing PMI for June, which reflects the health of India's industrial sector and order inflows. This will be followed by the services PMI on July 3," according to Bajaj Broking Research. 

Equity benchmarks staged a sharp rally last week helped by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a steep decline in crude oil prices. Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 525.4 points or 2 per cent.

"As the first quarter earnings season draws near, investors are turning their focus to corporate results for early indications of growth trends. There is also heightened anticipation around trade agreements that the United States is expected to finalize with major global partners in the coming week.

"In addition, market participants are closely watching key economic indicators such as the United States non-farm payroll and unemployment figures, along with India's industrial production data, to gauge the strength and trajectory of the economic recovery both domestically and internationally," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Stock markets rallied for the fourth trading sessions till Friday. In the past four trading days, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 2,162.11 points or 2.64 per cent and the NSE Nifty climbed 665.9 points or 2.66 per cent.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "We expect the market to witness a steady uptrend, supported by improving institutional inflows, prospects of a US-India trade deal..."  "Domestically, high-frequency data such as IIP and PMI figures will be in focus, along with monsoon progress and FII activity, to gauge short-term market trends," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Equity, hybrid funds dominate small town mutual fund flows: Icra Analytics

Pump & dump stock 'scam': Sebi seizes 'incrimating evidence' in search ops

Premium

Auto component sector: Listed bearings makers have a strong outlook

Premium

Better policy mix drives the growth for the private life insurers

Sebi streamlines minimum information rules for RPTs from September

Topics :stock market tradingstock market rallyIndian stock markets

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story