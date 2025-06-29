Macroeconomic data, US tariff news likely to drive markets this week

Stock market investors would track macroeconomic data announcements such as industrial production, US tariff related developments and other global trends this week, which may influence sentiment, analysts said.

Trading activity of foreign investors and crude oil prices would also remain in the limelight during the week, experts noted.

"This week brings a series of important economic data releases from India and the United States, which are likely to influence market sentiment and central bank outlooks. In India, the week begins on June 30 with the release of Industrial Production (YoY) for May.

"On July 1, attention will turn to the manufacturing PMI for June, which reflects the health of India's industrial sector and order inflows. This will be followed by the services PMI on July 3," according to Bajaj Broking Research.

ALSO READ: Investors' wealth surges by ₹12.26 trillion in 4 days of market rally Equity benchmarks staged a sharp rally last week helped by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a steep decline in crude oil prices. Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 525.4 points or 2 per cent. "As the first quarter earnings season draws near, investors are turning their focus to corporate results for early indications of growth trends. There is also heightened anticipation around trade agreements that the United States is expected to finalize with major global partners in the coming week.