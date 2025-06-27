Pump & dump stock 'scam': Sebi seizes 'incrimating evidence' in search ops

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday said it has seized "incriminating evidence" in the pump and dump scam involving shares of various companies during search operations conducted this month.
Without disclosing specific details, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said as part of probing the scam, search and seizure operations were carried out at multiple locations.
In a pump and dump scheme, fraudsters typically spread false or misleading information to create a buying frenzy that will "pump" up the price of a stock and then "dump" shares of the stock by selling their own shares at the inflated price. Once the fraudsters dump their shares and stop hyping the stock, the stock price typically falls and investors lose money.
In a statement, Sebi said it has conducted search and seizure operations at multiple locations in the month of June 2025 in connection with pump and dump in certain scrips and has seized incriminating evidences.
"Investigation in the matter is under progress," it added.
Sebi has been intensifying its crackdown on pump and dump operations in recent months, following a rise in such schemes being perpetrated through social media, messaging, and video-sharing platforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app