Pump & dump stock 'scam': Sebi seizes 'incrimating evidence' in search ops

Without disclosing specific details, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said as part of probing the scam, search and seizure operations were carried out at multiple locations

In a statement, Sebi said it has conducted search and seizure operations at multiple locations in the month of June 2025 in connection with pump and dump in certain scrips and has seized incriminating evidences.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday said it has seized "incriminating evidence" in the pump and dump scam involving shares of various companies during search operations conducted this month.

ALSO READ: Sebi streamlines minimum information rules for RPTs from September

In a pump and dump scheme, fraudsters typically spread false or misleading information to create a buying frenzy that will "pump" up the price of a stock and then "dump" shares of the stock by selling their own shares at the inflated price. Once the fraudsters dump their shares and stop hyping the stock, the stock price typically falls and investors lose money.

"Investigation in the matter is under progress," it added.

Sebi has been intensifying its crackdown on pump and dump operations in recent months, following a rise in such schemes being perpetrated through social media, messaging, and video-sharing platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBIprobeScam

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

