The buying on the counter came after the company announced that it has been granted a patent in the European Union (EU) for its invention “A Cross Sealing Device”.

“Mamata Machinery Limited (‘Mamata’ or ‘the Company’), a leading machinery solution provider in the flexible packaging industry, today announced that it has been granted a patent in the European Union for its invention ‘A Cross Sealing Device’.” the filing read.

This proprietary cross sealing technology, according to the filing, originally patented in India and the US, has been developed by Mamata for the sealing mechanism used on its advanced packaging machines.

With the EU patent now secured, Mamata will be able to offer this innovative sealing solution to customers across the European market, strengthening its position as a technology-driven player in global flexible packaging machinery.